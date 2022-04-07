Left Menu

Ukraine thanks U.N. for suspending Russia from human rights body

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:37 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister welcomed a decision by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council over reports of violations and abuses of human rights by its troops in Ukraine.

"War criminals have no place in UN bodies aimed at protecting human rights. Grateful to all member states which supported the relevant UNGA resolution and chose the right side of history," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Russia denies the allegations against its troops and calls the invasion a "special military operation."

