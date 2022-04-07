Left Menu

Kremlin says Russia has suffered 'significant losses' in Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:14 IST
Kremlin says Russia has suffered 'significant losses' in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia had sustained "significant losses" in Ukraine, which its troops entered on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation".

Russia's defence ministry said on March 25, its most recent update, that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the campaign, and 3,825 had been wounded. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said two days later that at least 10,000 Russian soldiers had probably been killed.

"We have significant losses of troops," Peskov told the British channel Sky News in an interview, "and it's a huge tragedy for us." The United Nations says it has confirmed the deaths of well over a thousand civilians, although the true toll is likely to be far higher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
Motor racing-Verstappen wary off-track demands could hurt performance

Motor racing-Verstappen wary off-track demands could hurt performance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022