Russia gave the most sombre assessment so far of its invasion of Ukraine, describing the "tragedy" of mounting troop losses and the economic hit from sanctions, as Ukrainians were evacuated from eastern cities before an anticipated major offensive. FIGHTING

* Capturing Mariupol is still the main focus of Russian troops and Russian battalions are blockading and bombarding the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian military said. * Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had sustained "significant losses" in Ukraine.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the situation in Borodyanka, a town northwest of Kyiv retaken from Russian forces, was "significantly more dreadful" than in Bucha, where Ukraine and the West say Russian troops committed war crimes. He did not cite any evidence. Moscow denies targeting civilians. * A social media video verified by Reuters and geolocated to an area west of Kyiv appears to show Ukrainian forces shooting and killing a captured and badly wounded Russian soldier.

* The United States will send new weapon systems to Ukraine, after NATO foreign ministers agreed to accelerate arms deliveries. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned of a war that could last months or even years. DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* The United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council and expressed grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Russia called the move illegal. * Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said Kyiv presented Moscow with a draft peace deal that contained "unacceptable" elements that deviated from a previous proposal.

* European Union envoys are set to approve on Thursday a ban on Russian coal that wouldn't take full effect until mid-August. MARIUPOL

* At least 160,000 civilians are trapped in Mariupol without power and with little food or running water, the city mayor said, putting the civilian death toll in the city at about 5,000. Reuters was not able to verify the numbers. * The mayor said 40,000 residents had been forcibly deported to Russia, which has called the arrivals refugees.

QUOTES * "I think the deal that Ukraine is offering is fair. You give us weapons, we sacrifice our lives, and the war is contained in Ukraine," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

