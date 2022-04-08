Maha: Criminal named in various offences detained, sent to jail in Pune

A notorious criminal, against whom 17 different offences were registered, was detained at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The history-sheeter, Rohit Ashok Giri, 28, was held under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPD) Act on Thursday. Giri was allegedly involved in cases related to dacoity, attempt to murder, assault, kidnapping, rioting, threatening and illegal possession of arms, among others, senior inspector A B Honmane of the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station said.

''He was detained under the MPD Act for a period of one year and sent to the Yerawada prison in Pune,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)