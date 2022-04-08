UK sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters

Britain added Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters to its sanctions list on Friday, mirroring moves by the United States.

An update to the sanctions list announced asset freezes on Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova, Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, who were named in U.S. sanctions on Wednesday as Putin's two adult daughters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)