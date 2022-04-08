Left Menu

UK sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 14:46 IST
UK sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters
Representtaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain added Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters to its sanctions list on Friday, mirroring moves by the United States.

An update to the sanctions list announced asset freezes on Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova, Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, who were named in U.S. sanctions on Wednesday as Putin's two adult daughters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States
4
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022