BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Poll OpinionWay-Kea Partners

Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OF

* MACRON SEEN WITH 26%, LE PEN 22%, MELENCHON 17%, ZEMMOUR 9%, PECRESSE 9% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 54% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

A Survey of 2,041 respondents was conducted between April 5-8; the margin of error was between +/- 1 and 2.2 pts.

