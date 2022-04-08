Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov says Belarus should become security guarantor for Ukraine

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 17:52 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Belarus should provide security guarantees for Ukraine in the future, once Kiev affirms its neutral status.

"At the request of the Ukrainian side, its neutral, non-bloc, non-nuclear status should be accompanied by security guarantees," Lavrov said.

"We proposed that the Republic of Belarus should, of course, be among such guarantor countries."

