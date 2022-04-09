Left Menu

Over hundred including Sadavarte arrested in connection with MSRTC employees' protest outside Pawar's house

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 00:06 IST
Over hundred including Sadavarte arrested in connection with MSRTC employees' protest outside Pawar's house
Hours after a protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here, police on Friday evening arrested 103 persons including advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte who claims to represent the striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), an official said.

The fierce protest staged by a group of over 100 MSRTC workers outside Pawar's bungalow `Silver Oak' in the afternoon when the NCP chief was at home took police by surprise.

After dispersing the protesters, a case of rioting, unlawful assembly, assault and criminal conspiracy was registered at Gamdevi police station.

Sadavarte, who was not present at the protest site, had been detained for questioning regarding his role in instigating the workers, police had said earlier.

Later in the evening, police arrested him, besides 102 persons who had allegedly taken part in the protest.

Thousands of MSRTC workers are on strike since November last year for demands including the merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the Maharashtra government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

