Goa cabinet expansion: 3 more MLAs take oath as ministers

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday expanded his cabinet for the first time since assuming office, inducting three more MLAs as ministers. Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai administered the oath of office to Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Ramakrishna alias Sudhin Dhavalikar, BJP MLA Subhash Phal Dessai and BJP MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar today at Durbar Hall, Dona Paula.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was present along with other members of the cabinet at the swearing-in ceremony. The cabinet expansion comes days after the Chief Minister himself took oath along with eight ministers on March 28 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states.

With the induction of three new ministers, Sawant now has his full cabinet of 11 ministers. (ANI)