Iran MPs set conditions for reviving 2015 nuclear deal amid stalled talks

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 10-04-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 15:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Iranian lawmakers have set conditions for the revival of a 2015 nuclear pact, including legal guarantees approved by the U.S. Congress that Washington would not quit it, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

In a letter to President Ebrahim Raisi, the parliamentarians stated that a revived pact should guarantee that the "snapback mechanism" under which sanctions on Iran would be immediately reinstated would not be triggered by Washington, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

