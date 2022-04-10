Left Menu

Swearing-in of the new Andhra Cabinet ministers likely on Monday, 7 to 10 ministers might be retained

After the resignation of the cabinet minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, the new Cabinet of Jagan Mohan Reddy would be sworn in at 11.31 am on Monday, as per sources.

ANI | Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-04-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 15:17 IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the resignation of the cabinet minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, the new Cabinet of Jagan Mohan Reddy would be sworn in at 11.31 am on Monday, as per sources. Most likely seven to 10 ministers from the previous cabinet will be retained.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy "happily" welcomed the resignation of his cabinet as the YSRCP chief, he claimed that as part of preperation of upcoming state elections in 2024, it is a welcome move. After finishing the final Cabinet meeting on Friday afternoon, all 24 Cabinet Ministers submitted their resignation letters to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat on Thursday. The new ministers will take oath on April 11, as per sources.

Reddy on Wednesday, handed over the final list of the 19 Ministers being dropped from the Cabinet to the Governor, sources had stated. In the current cabinet, there are five deputy CMs. Reddy is likely to have five new Deputy Chief Ministers as part of his strategy to strike a caste balance in the state. Currently, the five Deputy CMs represent Scheduled caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Caste, minority and Kapu communities.

Also, there are 11 Ministers from upper castes, including four from the Reddy community, seven from OBC, five from SC, and one each from ST and Muslim communities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

