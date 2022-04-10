ED moves SC challenging bail granted to son of Kerala CPI(M) leader in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court order granting bail to Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a money laundering case arising out of drugs seizure made in Bengaluru in 2020.

The probe agency, in its plea filed on Saturday, has sought cancellation of bail of Bineesh Kodiyeri on multiple grounds, including that there are materials suggesting that he was trying to influence witnesses in the case.

A single judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, in October last year, had granted bail to Kodiyeri, who was arrested on October 29, 2020, in the PMLA case related to the drug haul.

The money laundering case against Kodiyeri came to the fore after the arrest of one Anoop Mohammad and two others in Bengaluru by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

One of the accused told the NCB that Kodiyeri was his business partner and he has invested heavily in the trade leading to the entry of the ED in the case to probe the money laundering aspect.

The ED alleged Kodiyeri sent unaccounted money into the bank account of an alleged drug peddler and took heavy returns from it.

Bineesh Kodiyeri, however, has been maintaining that he helped Anoop Mohammad to open a restaurant and he was not aware of his narcotic business.

He had also said he was implicated in the case by the central agency to target his father, who is CPI(M) state secretary and politburo member.

