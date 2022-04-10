Left Menu

ED moves SC challenging bail granted to son of Kerala CPI(M) leader in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 19:55 IST
ED moves SC challenging bail granted to son of Kerala CPI(M) leader in money laundering case
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court order granting bail to Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a money laundering case arising out of drugs seizure made in Bengaluru in 2020.

The probe agency, in its plea filed on Saturday, has sought cancellation of bail of Bineesh Kodiyeri on multiple grounds, including that there are materials suggesting that he was trying to influence witnesses in the case.

A single judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, in October last year, had granted bail to Kodiyeri, who was arrested on October 29, 2020, in the PMLA case related to the drug haul.

The money laundering case against Kodiyeri came to the fore after the arrest of one Anoop Mohammad and two others in Bengaluru by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

One of the accused told the NCB that Kodiyeri was his business partner and he has invested heavily in the trade leading to the entry of the ED in the case to probe the money laundering aspect.

The ED alleged Kodiyeri sent unaccounted money into the bank account of an alleged drug peddler and took heavy returns from it.

Bineesh Kodiyeri, however, has been maintaining that he helped Anoop Mohammad to open a restaurant and he was not aware of his narcotic business.

He had also said he was implicated in the case by the central agency to target his father, who is CPI(M) state secretary and politburo member.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022