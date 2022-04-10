Left Menu

Maha: Cop addicted to gambling kills father-in-law, injures wife, mother-in-law in Nashik

All three were rushed to a private hospital by neighbours who arrived hearing the commotion and screams, he said.

  • Country:
  • India

A policeman allegedly killed his father-in-law and injured his wife and mother-in-law in Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official said on Sunday.

Suraj Ugalmugle, attached to Manmad police's Riot Control Force, was addicted to gambling and this used to cause frequent fights between him and his wife Puja, with the latter having even complained to Upnagar police earlier, the official said.

''Puja had gone to her parents' place in Dodi Budruk in Sinnar. Ugalmugle arrived there on Friday evening and picked up a quarrel, during which he stabbed his father-in-law Nivrutti Sangle (58), mother-in-law Sheela (45) and wife. All three were rushed to a private hospital by neighbours who arrived hearing the commotion and screams,'' he said.

''Nivrutti Sangle died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment and the two women are in serious condition. Ugalmugle fled from the spot.Villagers held a protest and blocked the Nashik-Pune highway for sometime seeking his arrest,'' he added.

Vavi police has registered and case and teams are out to nab Ugalmugle, the official said.

