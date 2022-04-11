Left Menu

UK says Russian shelling has continued in Donetsk and Luhansk

Updated: 11-04-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 11:24 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Russian shelling has continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with Ukrainian forces repulsing several assaults resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles and artillery equipment, the UK's Ministry of Defence tweeted https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1513386583600340992/photo/1 in a regular bulletin on Monday. Russian forces prior use of phosphorous munitions in the Donetsk region also raises the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies, British military intelligence said.

The report said that Russia's continued reliance on unguided bombs decreases their ability to discriminate when targeting and conducting strikes and greatly increased the risk of further civilian casualties Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

