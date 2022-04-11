Left Menu

Gorakhpur: Rape victim dies at hospital

A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped and severely beaten up by a youth, died in a Gorakhpur hospital on Monday, police said. Police were informed on Monday that the woman was founds seriously injured in front of her house and her family members admitted her to a hospital from where she was referred to Gorakhpur for treatment, SP Dr Kaustubh said.

PTI | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:57 IST
A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped and severely beaten up by a youth, died in a Gorakhpur hospital on Monday, police said. Police were informed on Monday that the woman was founds seriously injured in front of her house and her family members admitted her to a hospital from where she was referred to Gorakhpur for treatment, SP Dr Kaustubh said. She was undergoing treatment in the Gorakhpur hospital where she died on Monday, the SP said.

The victim had in a recorded video before the death stated that Pramod Chaudhary raped her on April 9 and severely beat her, the SP said. Pramod Chaudhary was arrested by police.

