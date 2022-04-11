Left Menu

Two B'deshi girls arrested

Two Bangladeshi girls were arrested from near Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura district on Monday for entering the country without valid documents, police said.

Two Bangladeshi girls were arrested from near Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura district on Monday for entering the country without valid documents, police said. A woman resident of Gomati district 's Bagma area who was found accompanying the two girls was also apprehended, the police said.

The traffic police personnel on duty spotted the trio and informed the authorities about their movement.

A police team rushed to spot and asked them to reveal their identities when their statements were found to be inconsistent.

While the woman produced her voter identity card, the two girls, who had allegedly sneaked in through the Belonia border in South Tripura district, failed to show any valid documents and were arrested.

During interrogation the woman confessed that she had came to Dharmanagar to guide the two girls to board a Guwahati-bound train, a police official said.

“It appears the two girls, who are originally from Bangladesh, were on way to Guwahati in search of work. They were arrested for violating the Indian Passport Act, while the woman was detained for interrogation,'' he said.

An FIR has been lodged and interrogation into the case is on, the official added.

