Russia says it destroyed ammo depots in two Ukrainian regions

The Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday that its missiles had destroyed ammunition depots in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv regions.

The ministry said Russian forces had struck an ammunition depot and hangar at the Starokostiantyniv airbase in the Khmelnytskyi region, as well as an ammunition depot near Havrylivka north of the capital Kyiv.

