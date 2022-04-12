Algeria says Morocco shelled commercial convoys on Algeria-Mauritania border -Ennahar TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-04-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 21:54 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Algeria's Ennahar TV reported the foreign ministry as saying Morocco on Tuesday shelled commercial convoys on the Algerian-Mauritanian borders. "Morocco tried to target citizens from three countries in the region outside of its internationally recognized territories," Ennahar cited a statement by Algerian ministry as saying.
There was no immediate Moroccan reaction.
