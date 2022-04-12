Algeria says Morocco shelled commercial convoys on Algeria-Mauritania border -Ennahar TV

Algeria's Ennahar TV reported the foreign ministry as saying Morocco on Tuesday shelled commercial convoys on the Algerian-Mauritanian borders. "Morocco tried to target citizens from three countries in the region outside of its internationally recognized territories," Ennahar cited a statement by Algerian ministry as saying.

There was no immediate Moroccan reaction.

