Left Menu

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree to pull back some forces after border clashes -Interfax

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to pull back some forces from their shared frontier after border guards from the two central Asian states exchanged fire twice on Tuesday, the latest in a series of clashes, Interfax news agency said. It said a Tajik border guard had been injured in the first clash in the Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 02:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 02:19 IST
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree to pull back some forces after border clashes -Interfax

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to pull back some forces from their shared frontier after border guards from the two central Asian states exchanged fire twice on Tuesday, the latest in a series of clashes, Interfax news agency said. The border between the two countries, both of which host Russian military bases and are closely allied with Moscow, is poorly demarcated. At least 49 people were killed in fighting last April which escalated from a similar border clash.

Both sides sent additional forces to the border region after the incidents but have agreed to withdraw them, Interfax cited the Kyrgyz border service as saying. It said a Tajik border guard had been injured in the first clash in the Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan. Shortly afterwards, in the same area, a Kyrgyz guard was badly injured in a separate firefight.

"The shooting has completely stopped ... the situation at the border is under our control. We will do everything we can to prevent the situation from escalating," Interfax quoted senior Kyrgyz official Abdikarim Alimbayev as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022