Russian oligarch's superyacht moors in Fiji
Fiji's government did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the presence of the Amadea, owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, at Lautoka Wharf. The Marine Traffic website showed Amadea moored on Wednesday, after leaving Mexico 18 days ago.
- Country:
- Australia
A luxury vessel owned by a Russian oligarch sanctioned by the United States, Britain and the European Union has moored in Fiji in the Pacific Ocean, media and a vessel tracking website reported on Wednesday. Fiji's government did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the presence of the Amadea, owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, at Lautoka Wharf.
The Marine Traffic website showed Amadea moored on Wednesday, after leaving Mexico 18 days ago. The Fiji Times newspaper published a photograph of the superyacht at the wharf where it said it docked on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Pacific Ocean
- European Union
- Mexico
- Britain
- United States
- Fiji
ALSO READ
20 killed in attack on clandestine cock fight in Mexico
Tourists run amid bangs at airport in Mexico's Cancun resort
Foreign Minister of Mexico begins 3-day India visit on Wednesday
European Union provides EUR 3 million to WFP for refugees in Uganda
Mexico's president floats proposal for public to pick electoral authorities