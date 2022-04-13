Left Menu

Russian oligarch's superyacht moors in Fiji

Fiji's government did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the presence of the Amadea, owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, at Lautoka Wharf. The Marine Traffic website showed Amadea moored on Wednesday, after leaving Mexico 18 days ago.

A luxury vessel owned by a Russian oligarch sanctioned by the United States, Britain and the European Union has moored in Fiji in the Pacific Ocean, media and a vessel tracking website reported on Wednesday. Fiji's government did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the presence of the Amadea, owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, at Lautoka Wharf.

The Marine Traffic website showed Amadea moored on Wednesday, after leaving Mexico 18 days ago. The Fiji Times newspaper published a photograph of the superyacht at the wharf where it said it docked on Tuesday.

