Maha: Two from Guj held with ketamine worth Rs 54 lakh in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:00 IST
The police in Maharashtra's Thane city arrested two persons from Gujarat for possession of ketamine worth Rs 54 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Thane police intercepted a car at Kapurbawdi circle on Tuesday and nabbed the duo, senior inspector Anil Honrao of the ANC said.

A search of the car revealed that the accused, Pratik Mukeshbhai Patel (27) and Akram Akbarbhai Shaikh (32), were transporting over 1 kg of ketamine, which they were planning to sell in Thane, the official said.

The accused, who hail from Gujarat's Valsad, were produced in the Thane court and were remanded to police custody till April 19, he said.

An offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at Kapurbawdi police station under Wagle Estate division, the official added.

