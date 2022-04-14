Left Menu

Boat capsizes in Nigeria, kills 29

Reuters | Bauchi | Updated: 14-04-2022 04:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 04:49 IST
At least 29 people died when a boat capsized in Nigeria's Sokoto state in the northwest of the country, residents and the state governor said on Wednesday.

The boat was carrying 35 people, mostly women, across a dam in Shagari local government area when it sank. Divers managed to rescue six people, governor Aminu Tambuwal said.

Burials had been conducted for the dead in the largely Muslim state.

