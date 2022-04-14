China securities regulator orders Lenovo to fix information disclosures
Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 07:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 07:25 IST
China's securities regulator on Thursday ordered Lenovo Group to rectify information disclosure issues.
Lenovo failed to file timely, complete and accurate disclosures regarding certain information, the Beijing bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its website.
