Japan says that N.Korea could take 'further provocation action'

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:08 IST
Hirokazu Matsuno Image Credit: Wikipedia
Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday that it was possible that North Korea will take further provocation action as it presses ahead with missile and nuclear programs. "North Korea, with its back turned on the international community, has not changed its stance to carry on with nuclear and ballistic missile activity," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

"It is possible it will take further provocative action." Matsuno made the comment a day ahead of a North Korean holiday that commemorates the birth anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung.

