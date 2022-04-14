Ukraine's Kharkiv governor: 4 civilians killed, 10 wounded in shelling

The governor of Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Oleh Synyegubov, said four civilians had been killed and 10 wounded during Russian shelling of the city of Kharkiv on Thursday.

Reuters could not immediately verify Synyegubov's remarks.

In a statement, the Kharkiv region governor also urged residents of some towns to evacuate since he said military operations were expected to take place in the area.

