Ukraine military says it hit Russian warship Moskva with missile

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-04-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:01 IST
Ukraine's southern military command said on Thursday that it hit the Russian warship Moskva with a Neptune missile on Wednesday, causing significant damage, and that the ship had started sinking.

The southern military command said in a Facebook post that a fire had started after the strike. It said that Russian rescue ships were then hampered by ammunition exploding on board as well as bad weather that had caused the Moskva to start sinking.

Reuters was unable to verify the Ukrainian southern military command's statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

