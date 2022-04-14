Left Menu

Maha: Anti-drug rally held in Thane city

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 17:53 IST
Maha: Anti-drug rally held in Thane city
  • Country:
  • India

An anti-drugs rally was held to mark the 131st birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar in Maharashtra's Thane city.

Several people participated in the rally taken out jointly by Vysanmukthi Janjagruti Seva Sansta and Samata Vihcar Prasarak Sansta from Ambedkar Statue in front of the Thane court till the railway station.

People carried placards, banners and raised slogans about the ill effects of drugs. General Secretary of the Sansta Jagdish Kharalia said that the state government and the Thane Municipal Corporation should initiate programme to educate its workers about the hazards of drugs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (QuEST)

IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022