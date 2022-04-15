Ukraine says 2,557 people evacuated on Thursday
Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2022 04:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 04:31 IST
A total of 2,557 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Of that, 289 people evacuated from the besieged southern port of Mariupol by their own transport, Vereshchuk said in social media post.
