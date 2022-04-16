5 of family among 7 found dead in UP, SP says state 'drowned in crime' under BJP 2.0

Five members of a family, including three children, besides two others, were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district in separate incidents, police said on Saturday.

While the five family members and one woman were found dead in their homes, one man was killed in an attack near his home. The killings of five people of the same family took place in Khagalpur village under the Nawabganj police station area on Friday night, prompting Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to the BJP-led state and dub the state as ''drowned in crime'' under the BJP rule.

Replying to Yadav’s charge, a senior police official said a preliminary probe indicated that the head of the family killed its other members before committing suicide.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the truth behind the incident will be known once the probe is completed.

Prayagraj Superintendent of Police Abhishek Agarwal said Rahul, 42, his wife Priti, 38, and their daughters Mahi, 15, Pihu, 13, and Kuhu, 11, were found dead at their home. A forensic team and a dog squad are at the spot for investigation.

Senior SP (Prayagraj) Ajay Kumar said police received information about the incident around 7.30 am.

''The body of the house owner, Rahul, was found hanging from the ceiling with a saree and it had no injury marks. Three chairs were stacked where his body was found, indicating that he committed suicide.

''The bodies of Rahul's wife and three daughters bore injury marks inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, which suggest murder. Both these angles are being probed,'' Kumar said.

Seven teams have been formed to probe the case and the bodies have been sent for post-mortems, he said.

According to Rahul's sister and brother-in-law, he was embroiled in a dispute with his in-laws for some time, the police said.

After the news broke, SP president Yadav targeted the BJP government over the law and order situation in the state.

''Under the rule of BJP government 2.0, UP has drowned in crime. Today's crime list,'' he tweeted in Hindi along with a screenshot of a news channel.

Replying to Yadav, Additional Director General, Prayagraj zone, Prem Prakash tweeted in Hindi, ''A preliminary probe indicates that the house owner killed his family before committing suicide due to a family dispute.'' Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya termed the incident ''extremely sad''.

''The incident is being probed seriously and expeditiously. The reason behind it will be known (after the investigation). The guilty will not be spared,'' he said.

Asked about the Opposition's criticism over the incident, Maurya said, ''At a time when the police are probing the incident and trying to catch the culprits, people should wait. The guilty will not be able to escape, even if any opposition leader tries to save them.'' In another incident in the Sorawa village of the district, a woman was hit on her head by her husband in a family brawl resulting in her death.

Sorawa police station in-charge Sudhir Kumar said following a quarrel on Friday night, Sorawa resident Malak Chaudhary hit his wife on her head with a blunt object leading to her death.

In yet another incident, the body of Rambabu of Bari village of the district was found the previous night.

The victim had moved out of the home following a telephone call and later his body with deep injuries on his head was found. The injuries indicated an attack by an iron rod.

The body was found at some distance from his home in the village.

