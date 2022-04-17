Left Menu

CBI arrests absconding accused of Nadia rape case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested an absconding accused in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl in the Nadiya district of West Bengal.

Updated: 17-04-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 14:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested an absconding accused in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl in the Nadiya district of West Bengal. The CBI registered the case instantly on April 13 in compliance with the orders of the Calcutta High Court and took over the investigation of the case earlier registered with Hanskhali Police Station of Nadiya on the allegations of gang rape and murder of a minor girl.

During the course of the investigation, one of the accused allegedly involved in the incident has been absconding. He was apprehended by CBI on Saturday. The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court on Sunday.

A 14-year-old girl had died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district earlier this month. The victim's family had accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case. (ANI)

