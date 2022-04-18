Left Menu

President Raisi says Iran will target heart of Israel if it acts against Iranian nation

Iran's armed forces will target Israel's heart if it makes "the slightest move" against the Islamic Republic, President Ebrahim Raisi told a military parade on Monday. "If you make slightest move against our nation ... our armed forces destination will be the heart of the Zionist regime," Raisi said in a televised speech.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 10:56 IST
President Raisi says Iran will target heart of Israel if it acts against Iranian nation
Ebrahim Raisi Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran's armed forces will target Israel's heart if it makes "the slightest move" against the Islamic Republic, President Ebrahim Raisi told a military parade on Monday.

"If you make the slightest move against our nation ... our armed forces destination will be the heart of the Zionist regime," Raisi said in a televised speech. Israel, which the Islamic Republic refuses to recognize, says it will not accept the Islamic Republic as "a nuclear threshold state", while Tehran and world powers have been trying to revive a 2015 nuclear pact.

Almost a year of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington were suspended last month. Israel says it will not be bound by any deal and could eventually take unilateral action against Iranian nuclear sites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022