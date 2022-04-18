Maha: Minor boy found dead in Pimpri Chinchwad; murder suspected

An eight-year-old boy was found dead in Chikhali area of Pimpri Chinchwad city in Pune district of Maharashtra, hours after he went missing, police said on Monday.

The boy, the son of a grocer, went missing on Sunday afternoon. His body was found with a head injury caused by a hard object in the evening, an official said.

''The boy's father lodged a complaint with the police stating that his son went missing on Sunday afternoon. During the search, police found the boy lying unconscious at a deserted spot in Chikhali. Prima facie, the boy was hit with some hard object in the head,'' said a senior official of Chikhali police station.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Further investigation is on, he added.

