UP govt to felicitate organisations, people for contribution towards cleaning of Ganga, water conservation.

The Uttar Pradesh government will felicitate social organisations and people for their contribution towards cleaning of the Ganga river and water conservation.

Addressing a meeting on Monday, state Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, according to a statement, said that the government will honour them at a programme, which will is likely to be held on May 15.

He said that the Namami Gange and the Rural Water Supply departments would prepare a list of 75 people who have contributed towards cleaning of the Ganga river and water conservation.

The government will honour one person from each district, Singh said.

He also said that engineers and employees of the Jal Shakti Department will also be rewarded for their good work.

Singh said a list of officers for the award will be prepared. At the state level, these awards will be distributed by the chief minister and the Minister of Jal Shakti.

