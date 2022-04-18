Left Menu

Maha: 3 dead in Nagpur as MUV hits motorcycle

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-04-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 23:48 IST
Maha: 3 dead in Nagpur as MUV hits motorcycle
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding multi-utility vehicle in Narkhed area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

Roshan Nandaram Mungbhate (25), Ramchandra Mahadev Nehare (52) and Ranjana Ramchandra Nehare (45) were going past Junona Fukey village on Sunday evening when the accident took place, an official said.

The MUV's driver, Vinod Hiraman Nehare (25), has been arrested and charged with causing death by negligence as well as rash driving, the Narkhed police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
2
National Cyber Security Incident Response Exercise inaugurated

National Cyber Security Incident Response Exercise inaugurated

India
3
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
4
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022