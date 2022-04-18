Maha: 3 dead in Nagpur as MUV hits motorcycle
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-04-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 23:48 IST
Three persons were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding multi-utility vehicle in Narkhed area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.
Roshan Nandaram Mungbhate (25), Ramchandra Mahadev Nehare (52) and Ranjana Ramchandra Nehare (45) were going past Junona Fukey village on Sunday evening when the accident took place, an official said.
The MUV's driver, Vinod Hiraman Nehare (25), has been arrested and charged with causing death by negligence as well as rash driving, the Narkhed police station official said.
