LPG Delivery Chaos Sparks Tension at Nagpur Depot

Chaos unfolded at a gas depot in Nagpur's Nara area after several customers received erroneous SMS alerts claiming their LPG cylinders had been delivered on Wednesday.

Approximately 25 to 30 customers visited the depot near Nara crematorium, angered by the false messages. They confronted the owner, demanding immediate cylinder delivery.

Police from Jaripatka station promptly intervened to defuse the situation, overseeing the distribution of available cylinders, and urged citizens to disregard looting rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)