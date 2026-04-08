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LPG Delivery Chaos Sparks Tension at Nagpur Depot

A disturbance erupted at a gas depot in Nagpur after customers received incorrect SMS alerts about LPG deliveries. About 25-30 angry customers confronted the depot owner demanding immediate fulfilment. Police intervened to manage the situation, ensuring cylinder distribution under supervision and dismissing looting rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:22 IST
LPG Delivery Chaos Sparks Tension at Nagpur Depot
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Chaos unfolded at a gas depot in Nagpur's Nara area after several customers received erroneous SMS alerts claiming their LPG cylinders had been delivered on Wednesday.

Approximately 25 to 30 customers visited the depot near Nara crematorium, angered by the false messages. They confronted the owner, demanding immediate cylinder delivery.

Police from Jaripatka station promptly intervened to defuse the situation, overseeing the distribution of available cylinders, and urged citizens to disregard looting rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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