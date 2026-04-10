Argentina's Industrial Output Faces Sharpest Decline Since November

According to recent data released by Argentina's national statistics agency INDEC, the country's industrial output saw a significant drop of 8.7% in February when compared to the same month of last year in non-seasonally adjusted terms.

This decline represents the most substantial dip since November and continues a trend of year-on-year declines that has persisted for eight months.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, February's industrial output in South America's second-largest economy fell by 4.0% compared to January, as indicated by INDEC's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)