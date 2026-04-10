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Argentina's Industrial Output Faces Sharpest Decline Since November

Argentina's industrial output experienced a significant fall of 8.7% in February compared to the previous year, as reported by the national statistics agency INDEC. This marks the eighth consecutive month of declines. In comparison to January, the February output fell by 4.0% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 00:35 IST
Argentina's Industrial Output Faces Sharpest Decline Since November
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According to recent data released by Argentina's national statistics agency INDEC, the country's industrial output saw a significant drop of 8.7% in February when compared to the same month of last year in non-seasonally adjusted terms.

This decline represents the most substantial dip since November and continues a trend of year-on-year declines that has persisted for eight months.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, February's industrial output in South America's second-largest economy fell by 4.0% compared to January, as indicated by INDEC's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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