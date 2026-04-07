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Explosive Cache Unveiled in Nagpur Garden

A significant cache of explosives, including 58 detonators and 15 gelatin sticks, was discovered in a garden in Dosar Bhavan square, Nagpur. The discovery led to a swift police response, with investigations being carried out by forensic and explosives safety teams. Nearby CCTV footage is being analyzed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:12 IST
Explosive Cache Unveiled in Nagpur Garden
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  • India

A significant cache of explosives was found in a garden in Dosar Bhavan square, Nagpur, on Tuesday, sparking immediate police action. Among the items discovered were 58 detonators and 15 gelatin sticks.

The police received information early in the morning from a local resident who spotted the suspicious materials in a garden near his residence. A police official revealed that a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was dispatched promptly to secure and seize the explosives.

In addition, teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) are currently conducting an in-depth investigation. Authorities have also confiscated CCTV footage from the vicinity to aid in their probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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