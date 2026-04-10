Intrigue at Army Formation: Suspicious Person Detained

A suspected individual was detained by security forces at an Army formation in Jammu on Thursday. Official sources revealed that an investigation into the person's activities is currently ongoing, although details remain sparse.

Emerging reports suggest that the individual was a van driver for an Army Public School, located near the Sunjwa formation. Intriguingly, his mobile phone reportedly contained contacts linked to Pakistan, raising further suspicion about his intentions.

Authorities are now probing the specifics of the situation, and more details are expected to surface shortly, as they aim to unravel the extent or implications of this unsettling find.

(With inputs from agencies.)