Police investigation team attacked by family of man who opened fire in Jahangirpuri: Officials

A Delhi Police investigation team came under a ''minor'' attack on Monday when it went to the house of a man who was seen firing a gunshot during the violence in Jahangirpuri, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a northwest district police team had gone to the suspect's house in C-Block Jahangirpuri around 1.30 pm for search and examination of his family members. ''His family members pelted two stones at the police team. One of the stones hit Inspector Satender Khari who was deployed in law-and-order arrangement near Kushal Chowk and he sustained injury on his right ankle. One person has been detained in this case. The situation is completely under control now,'' she said. The case has been registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Rangnani said.

One of the accused Salma, a resident of C-Block, Jahangirpuri, joined the investigation and was bound down, the DCP said referring to the ''minor'' attack case. In a purported video of the Saturday violence, the man, wearing a blue shirt, was seen opening fire during the clashes that had erupted when a Hanuman jayanti procession was passing through localities in Jahangirpuri. ''Media reports about fresh stone-pelting (on Monday) is an exaggeration of facts. It was a minor, one-off incident. Legal action is being taken,'' Rangnani added.

