Left Menu

Police investigation team attacked by family of man who opened fire in Jahangirpuri: Officials

A Delhi Police investigation team came under a minor attack on Monday when it went to the house of a man who was seen firing a gunshot during the violence in Jahangirpuri, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 00:17 IST
Police investigation team attacked by family of man who opened fire in Jahangirpuri: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Police investigation team came under a ''minor'' attack on Monday when it went to the house of a man who was seen firing a gunshot during the violence in Jahangirpuri, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a northwest district police team had gone to the suspect's house in C-Block Jahangirpuri around 1.30 pm for search and examination of his family members. ''His family members pelted two stones at the police team. One of the stones hit Inspector Satender Khari who was deployed in law-and-order arrangement near Kushal Chowk and he sustained injury on his right ankle. One person has been detained in this case. The situation is completely under control now,'' she said. The case has been registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Rangnani said.

One of the accused Salma, a resident of C-Block, Jahangirpuri, joined the investigation and was bound down, the DCP said referring to the ''minor'' attack case. In a purported video of the Saturday violence, the man, wearing a blue shirt, was seen opening fire during the clashes that had erupted when a Hanuman jayanti procession was passing through localities in Jahangirpuri. ''Media reports about fresh stone-pelting (on Monday) is an exaggeration of facts. It was a minor, one-off incident. Legal action is being taken,'' Rangnani added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
2
National Cyber Security Incident Response Exercise inaugurated

National Cyber Security Incident Response Exercise inaugurated

India
3
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
4
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022