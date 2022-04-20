Delhi HC agrees to hear pleas against the anti-encroachment drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri today, and refuses to interfere at this stage.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 11:09 IST
