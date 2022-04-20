Left Menu

NDMC stops anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri following SC order

Despite the apex courts directions, bulldozers were seen razing structures near a mosque in Jahangirpuris C Block where a violence had erupted on April 16.However, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the drive has been stopped in the wake of Supreme Courts order.We will follow the Supreme Court orders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 14:21 IST
NDMC stops anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri following SC order
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bulldozers razed several structures in violence-hit Jahangirpuri on Wednesday during an anti-encroachment drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation but it was stopped following a Supreme Court order. The anti-encroachment drive continued for one-and-a-half hours even after the Supreme Court directed authorities to stop it.

A civic official, requesting anonymity, said the drive continued because of the absence of a written order from the Supreme Court. It was stopped as soon as the order was received, the official added.

The Supreme Court directed the apex court Secretary-General to convey the earlier order to stop demolition in the riots-hit Jahangirpuri here to the NDMC Mayor and the Delhi Police Commissioner immediately. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, in the forenoon, ordered the stopping of the drive and also agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the accused of the communal offences. Despite the apex court's directions, bulldozers were seen razing structures near a mosque in Jahangirpuri's C Block where a violence had erupted on April 16.

However, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the drive has been stopped in the wake of Supreme Court's order.

''We will follow the Supreme Court orders. We have stopped the drive. The civic machinery there is now only lifting the garbage and other items lying on the roads in the area,'' Singh told PTI. Meanwhile, heavy police and paramilitary forces were deployed ahead of the drive. Officials said security forces were carrying out a flag march in the area and they took stock of the situation before the drive was launched. A drone has also been deployed to monitor the situation.

Ahead of the drive, people in Jahangirpuri C Block voluntarily removed their belongings from roadsides, they said.

The area witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
4
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022