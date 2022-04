BRIEF-Binance Says Limiting Services For Russian Nationals That Have Crypto Assets Exceeding The Value Of 10,000 EUR

BINANCE:

* BINANCE SAYS LIMITING SERVICES FOR RUSSIAN NATIONALS THAT HAVE CRYPTO ASSETS EXCEEDING THE VALUE OF 10,000 EUR

* BINANCE - ACCOUNTS CLASSIFYING UNDER THIS RESTRICTION WILL BE PUT INTO WITHDRAWAL-ONLY MODE. NO DEPOSITS OR TRADING WILL BE PERMITTED ON THE ACCOUNTS

