Russia sanctions 61 Canadian officials, journalists, military experts
Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 21:06 IST
Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday announced sanctions against 61 Canadian officials, journalists and military experts for supporting what it called the "Russophobic" stance of the Canadian administration. The list includes Special Operations Forces Commander Major-General Steve Boivin, Central Bank Governor Tiff Macklem as well as John Tory and Jim Watson, the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa.
The ministry said the 61 individuals were barred from entering Russia indefinitely.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ottawa
- Central Bank
- Toronto
- Russia
- Canadian
