Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm NATION DEL76 PM-LDALL CIVIL SERVICES PM Modi says can’t compromise on India’s unity, integrity; asks civil servants to follow 'nation-first, India first' approach in decision making New Delhi: Emphasising a ''nation-first, India first'' approach to decision-making, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there cannot be any compromise on the unity and integrity of the country and that even decisions at the local level should be made on this touchstone.

DEL86 LDALL INDOUK-JOHNSON Johnson in India: Day 1 in Gujarat, visits Gandhi Ashram, JCB factory, meets Adani, says understands India's relations with Russia Ahmedabad/New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday as part of his two-day India trip and visited the famous Sabarmati Ashram and met industrialist Gautam Adani, a day before his formal talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on key international and bilateral issues in New Delhi.

DEL89 LDALL JAHANGIRPURI SC extends stay on demolition in Jahangirpuri, neighbourhood on edge amid political hubbub New Delhi: In relief for the residents of Jahangirpuri, the Supreme Court Thursday extended the stay on the contentious anti-encroachment drive till further orders, while pulling up the NDMC for continuing with the demolition despite the court's direction to the contrary and warning it will take a ''serious view''.

CAL17 AS-GJ-LD ALL MEWANI Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani sent to police remand in Assam after arrest in Gujarat Kokrajhar (Assam)/Ahmedabad: Gujarat legislator Jignesh Mevani, who was arrested by Assam Police from the western state for a purported tweet, was on Thursday remanded to three days police custody by a court here.

DEL36 TERROR-LD SHAH Terrorism biggest form of human rights violation, says HM Amit Shah New Delhi: Terrorism is the biggest form of human rights violation and action against terrorism cannot be contradictory to human rights, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

DEL90 DL-JAHANGIRPURI-LDALL SITUATION Jahangirpuri's C-Block heavily barricaded; residents stay indoors, media entry restricted New Delhi: A day after the demolition drive, Jahangirpuri's C-Block, the epicentre of last week's violence, was put under heavy security cover on Thursday, with several companies of police in riot gear making the area out of bounds for the media, and residents mostly staying indoors.

DEL77 CBI-3RDLD MALIK CBI registers two FIRs related to graft allegations by fmr J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik New Delhi: The CBI has registered two FIRs in connection with corruption allegations levelled by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to Kiru hydroelectric power project in the erstwhile state, officials said on Thursday.

DEL33 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Encounter in J-K's Baramulla, two terrorists killed Srinagar: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo, who was involved in the killing of several security force personnel and civilians, was among two terrorists killed in an encounter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

CAL15 WB-MAMATA-LD INVESTMENT West Bengal received investment proposals of Rs 3.42 lakh cr at biz summit: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state received investment proposals worth Rs 3.42 lakh crore during this year's business summit.

LEGAL LGD9 SC-JAHANGIRPURI-2ND LD ENCROACHMENT SC orders status quo on anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended its order directing maintenance of the status quo on the razing of buildings in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital and said it would take a ''serious view'' of the demolition that was carried out even after its order was communicated to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) mayor.

BUSINESS DEL56 BIZ-NITI-2ND LD BATTERY SWAPPING Niti Aayog issues draft battery swapping policy; moots incentives, rigorous testing protocol New Delhi: Government think tank Niti Aayog on Thursday came out with a draft battery swapping policy for electric vehicles and suggested incentives as well as a rigorous testing protocol for swappable batteries.

FOREIGN FGN53 LANKA-PROTEST-LD VIOLENCE Lanka lifts curfew in Rambukkana; troops called in as precautionary measure Colombo: The Sri Lankan government on Thursday deployed troops as a precautionary measure in the southwestern region of Rambukkana where one person was killed and 13 others were injured in violence after the police opened fire at unarmed anti-government protestors demonstrating against the latest fuel price hike FGN89 US-UKRAINE-MILITARY-4THLD AID Biden announces $800M in new military assistance for Ukraine Washington: President Joe Biden on Thursday announced an additional USD 800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, and he warned that Congress will need to approve additional assistance.

