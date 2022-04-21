Left Menu

Jaishankar hosts US Congressional delegation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday hosted a US Congressional delegation and exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine, the situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral ties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 23:01 IST
Jaishankar hosts US Congressional delegation
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday hosted a US Congressional delegation and exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine, the situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral ties. The visiting delegation was headed by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

''Hosted a US Congressional Delegation led by @SenGillibrand. Detailed exchange of views on Ukraine, Afghanistan, South Asia and our bilateral cooperation. Apprised them of various dimensions of India's development and progress,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

The visit by the US Congressional delegation to India came days after the two countries held the fourth edition of the '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue in Washington.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar held the '2+2' dialogue with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on April 11.

Ahead of the dialogue on that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting during which the crisis in Ukraine figured prominently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
3
Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

 India
4
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022