In review meeting of state finance dept, Goa CM calls for need to curtail wasteful expenditure

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday held a review meeting of the finance department, wherein he emphasised the need to focus on revenue generation and to curtail wasteful expenditure.

This was the first meeting of the finance department after Sawant took over the charge for the second term following the BJP's win in the recent Goa Legislative Assembly election.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a press release that the CM, who is also the finance minister, emphasised on revenue generation measures, curtailing wasteful expenditure and use of unutilised funds lying for various purposes so that the benefit reaches the common man.

The chief minister also appreciated the finance department for availing low interest of NABARD Rural Infrastructure Development Fund at the rate of 2.75 per cent for various health, sewerage, waste management and water supply projects.

