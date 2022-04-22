State High Court did not order ED probe against Hemant Soren in money laundering case: J'khand AG

Jharkhand's Advocate General denied the claim of the petitioner's lawyer Rajeev Kumar about the court's instructions regarding the ED probe on the Jharkhand Chief Minister. Clarifying the issue, Advocate General mentioned that no such directions were given by HC in regards to shell companies.

"ED is a respondent in the case. Order was passed to serve a copy to it, and a verification report has been sought from the registrar of companies about the details of the companies. I don't know why they (the petitioner's advocate) have said this when it is not in order," said Advocate General. He also mentioned that false information was being passed to the media by the petitioner's lawyer Rajeev Kumar.

Earlier, Rajeev Kumar had stated that Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate and Registrar of Companies to investigate and file a report in two weeks about the status of alleged money laundering by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his legislator brother Basant Soren and their associates through shell companies. The division bench of Chief Justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad conducted a hearing of PIL filed by Shiv Shankar Sharma, through advocate Rajeev Kumar, who demanded an inquiry by the CBI, the Income Tax, and the ED alleging that the Soren brothers and his associates have amassed disproportionate properties and are involved in money laundering through shell companies. (ANI)

