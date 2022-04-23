Left Menu

Honour killing: 17-year-old girl strangled to death by father, brother in UP

In the investigation conducted so far, it has been found that the girl was in love with a boy of the caste she belonged to, but her family was opposed to the relationship, police said.She was strangled to death and buried under a cattle shed on Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Circle Officer Naraini Nitin Kumar told PTI on Saturday.The body was exhumed on Friday after villagers informed police that the girls body was hidden after she was killed, he said.Postmortem was carried out on Friday and the report was received late in the evening.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 23-04-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 12:23 IST
Honour killing: 17-year-old girl strangled to death by father, brother in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The father and the brother of a 17-year-old girl, whose body was exhumed for postmortem, have been arrested in a case of honour killing, police here said on Saturday.

The postmortem report has confirmed that the girl, a resident of Gurha Kala village, was strangled to death, they said. In the investigation conducted so far, it has been found that the girl was in love with a boy of the caste she belonged to, but her family was opposed to the relationship, police said.

She was strangled to death and buried under a cattle shed on Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Circle Officer Naraini) Nitin Kumar told PTI on Saturday.

The body was exhumed on Friday after villagers informed police that the girl's body was hidden after she was killed, he said.

Postmortem was carried out on Friday and the report was received late in the evening. It confirmed death due to strangulation, Kumar said, adding that ''injury marks were also found on the girl's body''.

He said that on the basis of the postmortem report, a case was registered against the girl's father Deshraj and brother Dhananjay. The case pertains to honour killing and both were arrested late Friday night, Kumar said. He said that the cattle shed is behind the girl's house. Some villagers had informed police that she was murdered and her body was buried, Kumar said. During the investigations, it has came to light that the girl was in love with the boy, but her family was opposed to the relationship, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022