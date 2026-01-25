Left Menu

Veteran Cop K Vijay Kumar Awarded Padma Shri for Daring Operations

K Vijay Kumar, known for leading the operation that killed forest brigand Veerappan, has been awarded the Padma Shri. A former CRPF DG, Kumar's expertise in jungle warfare and counter-insurgency is recognized. He served vital roles in the Tamil Nadu Police and national security operations against Naxals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

K Vijay Kumar, the former Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award. Kumar is recognized for his instrumental role in strategic police missions, including the notable operation that led to the death of the infamous forest brigand, Veerappan.

Kumar's illustrious career spans decades, starting as a 1975-batch officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) from the Tamil Nadu cadre. Notably, Kumar held apex roles during critical security challenges, like the deadly Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh and Maoist leader Kishenji's takedown.

Post-retirement, Kumar continued to influence national security policy, holding advisory roles with the Ministry of Home Affairs. His legacy, marked by pioneering tactics and operations, serves as a tribute to his strategic acumen and dedication to India's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

