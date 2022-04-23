NIA chief visits Jammu encounter site

NIA chief Kuldiep Singh on Saturday visited Jammu's Sunjwan area where two suicide bombers of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces ahead of the prime minister's visit, officials said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief was accompanied by Inspector General of CRPF, Jammu sector, P S Ranpise. Singh, who is also the director general of the Central Reserve Police Force, was briefed about the gun battle by CRPF officers, the officials said.

A team of the NIA had visited the encounter site on Friday evening and the federal agency is likely to take over the case for a thorough investigation, they said.

Besides the two terrorists, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer died in the gunfight that took place near an Army camp in Sunjwan on Friday. Nine security personnel were also injured as forces engaged the terrorists after they attacked a bus carrying CISF personnel.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh had said the two terrorists were part of a suicide squad of Pakistan-based JeM and their infiltration could be a ''big conspiracy'' to sabotage the prime minister's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The PM is scheduled to visit Samba district's Palli village, 17 km from here, on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24. He is also scheduled to address a gathering there.

According to officials, a multi-tier security setup has been put in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

An alert has been sounded along the border and a high degree of vigilance is being maintained at vital installations in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the visit, officials said on Friday.

